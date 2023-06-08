UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Dam's Reservoir Can No Longer Cool Nuclear Plant: Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Ukraine dam's reservoir can no longer cool nuclear plant: operator

The reservoir which had been created by the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine can no longer supply water to cool reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the dam's operator said Thursday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The reservoir which had been created by the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine can no longer supply water to cool reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the dam's operator said Thursday.

Ukrhydroenergo's chief executive Igor Syrota said the water level at the reservoir had gone "below the critical point of 12.7 metres (42 feet)".

This means it could no longer supply "the ponds at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to cool the plant", he said on Ukrainian television.

The dam sits on the Dnipro river, forming a reservoir that provides the cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) upstream.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit the plant next week, said this week that the water could no longer be pumped if the level went below 12.7 metres.

Existing water in cooling ponds at the plant and elsewhere can still be used "for some time" to cool the reactors and the spent fuel pools in the reactor buildings, Grossi said.

Additionally, a large cooling pond next to the site is "currently full and has enough in storage to supply the plant for several months, as its six reactors are in shutdown mode", he said.

"It is therefore vital that this cooling pond remains intact... I call on all sides to ensure nothing is done to undermine that," Grossi told a meeting of the agency's board of governors.

The IAEA has a team of experts at the plant.

The Russian-held dam was destroyed on Tuesday, and Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of being behind it, with both saying that an explosion caused the breach.

Plant staff have already implemented measures to limit the consumption of water, using it for only "essential nuclear-safety related activities", Grossi said earlier.

"There is a preparedness for events like this... But clearly, this is making an already very difficult and unpredictable nuclear safety and security situation even more so," Grossi said.

The plant's reactors have already been shut down, but they still need cooling water to ensure there is no nuclear disaster.

"Absence of cooling water in the essential cooling water systems for an extended period of time would cause fuel melt and inoperability of the emergency diesel generators," Grossi warned.

He has repeatedly called for the protection of the plant as shelling has taken place near it and also several times disrupted its crucial power supply.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Europe Nuclear Visit Dam SITE TV All

Recent Stories

Biden Says Discussed With Sunak 'Unwavering' Suppo ..

Biden Says Discussed With Sunak 'Unwavering' Support for Ukraine

47 seconds ago
 Sports Events Delayed, Attractions Closed in US Ca ..

Sports Events Delayed, Attractions Closed in US Capital Area Amid Air Quality Cr ..

48 seconds ago
 Smith, Cummins star as Australia dominate WTC fina ..

Smith, Cummins star as Australia dominate WTC final

50 seconds ago
 US Air Force Failing to Track, Control Satellites ..

US Air Force Failing to Track, Control Satellites Despite $1.7Bln Spending - Rep ..

52 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

16 minutes ago
 Blinken in First Call With New Turkish Colleague E ..

Blinken in First Call With New Turkish Colleague Emphasizes Need for Sweden to J ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.