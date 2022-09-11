Ukraine Declares Nation-Wide Aerial Alert - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) An aerial alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported.

The Ukrainian Obozrevatel news agency also attached a map of aerial alarms, which covers the whole country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the constant shelling.