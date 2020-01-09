Ukraine Declares Thursday Mourning Over Plane Crash in Iran - Presidential Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared Thursday a national mourning day over the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

The Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The aircraft was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared January 9 a mourning day in Ukraine over the Ukraine International Airlines' plane crash in Iran," the press service said in a statement.

As part of the mourning, all national flags will be dipped and entertainment events canceled.

The plane crash took place in the same morning when Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel to avenge a targeted strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week. Despite this fact, the head of Iran's Emergency Department Pirhossein Koulivand told Sputnik that the reason for the crash was purely technical, and there was no possibility for any other reasons.