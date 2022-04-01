Ukraine Declines to Comment on Involvement in Helicopter Shelling of Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Friday refrained from commenting on the involvement of Kiev in the helicopter attack on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Friday refrained from commenting on the involvement of Kiev in the helicopter attack on an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod bordering Ukraine.

"We will neither confirm nor deny," Motuzyanik said at a briefing, commenting on strikes by Ukrainian helicopters on the oil depot.

On Friday morning, a fire broke out at the oil depot in Belgorod. According to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, this happened as a result of shelling by two Ukrainian helicopters, which penetrated Russian airspace at low altitude.

The Russian defense ministry said in an evening briefing on Friday that the Belgorod oil facility was not part of military infrastructure.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.