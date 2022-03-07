UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Delegation Arrives At Belarus-Poland Border For Talks With Russia: Agencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:18 PM

A Ukrainian delegation on Monday arrived in Belarus for talks with representatives from Russia for a third round of talks on the conflict in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian delegation on Monday arrived in Belarus for talks with representatives from Russia for a third round of talks on the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha (a national park on the Poland-Belarus border) in two helicopters for talks with Russia," TASS state news agency reported.

