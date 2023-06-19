UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Demands Consular Access To Military Prisoners In Hungary - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Kiev has asked Budapest to allow Ukraine's consul immediate access to Ukrainian military prisoners transferred to Hungary from the Zakarpattia region with the Russian Orthodox Church's mediation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

�The Russian Orthodox Church said last week that it facilitated the transfer of a group of captive Ukrainian troops of Hungarian descent to Hungary. Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen described the church's move as humane. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian government had not been informed about the negotiations between Russia and Hungary on the issue.� � � �

"The Ukrainian Foreign MInistry has requested the Hungarian side again to immediately grant the Consul of Ukraine in Hungary�access to Ukrainian prisoners of war," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on social media.

Nikolenko added that all attempts by Ukrainian diplomats to establish dialogue with the Hungarian authorities through official diplomatic channels had so far been unsuccessful and that the diplomats had been unable to contact the prisoners.

The Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine is home to a large ethnically Hungarian minority. Budapest has repeatedly expressed serious concern about the safety of ethnic Hungarians drafted to participate in the conflict in Ukraine on the Ukrainian side.

