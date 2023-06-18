UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Demilitarization Mainly Completed As Kiev Using Own Weapons Much Less - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Ukraine Demilitarization Mainly Completed as Kiev Using Own Weapons Much Less - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Ukraine's demilitarization had been mainly completed as Kiev was using its own weapons much less and deploying more weaponry supplied by the West.

"Ukraine was very militarized at the start of the special military operation. And, as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin said yesterday, one of the tasks was the demilitarization of Ukraine. In fact, this task has been mainly completed because Ukraine is using much less of its own arms, while it is deploying more weapons systems supplied by the West," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev Arab

