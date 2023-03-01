Ukraine Denies Involvement in Drone Attacks in Russia - Presidential Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Kiev is not involved in the drone attacks against infrastructure facilities within the territory of Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Ukraine doesn't strike at RF's (Russian) territory," Podolyak said, adding that Ukraine is waging a defensive war.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian electronic warfare systems destroyed Ukrainian drones attempting to attack civil facilities in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and the Republic of Adygea.

Andrey Vorobyov, the governor of Moscow Oblast, said on Tuesday that a drone fell on the territory of Kolomensky District in Moscow Region with the civilian object being the possible target of the attack staying intact. The authorities told Sputnik that the drone fell near the local gas distribution station.

Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, ordered investigation into all the incidents.