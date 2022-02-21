UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Denies Its 'saboteurs' Crossed Into Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war.

"Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today," Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry, told reporters.

