Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Monday firmly denied Russian claims that Russian forces had killed five Ukrainian "saboteurs" who allegedly crossed the border to stage an attack, heightening fears of an all-out war.

"Not a single one of our soldiers has crossed the border with the Russian Federation, and not a single one has been killed today," Anton Gerashchenko, an official at Ukraine's interior ministry, told reporters.