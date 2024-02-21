Ukraine Denies Losing Dnipro River Bridgehead To Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:12 PM
Ukraine's army on Wednesday denied that it had lost Krynky, its bridgehead on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro river, a day after Russia's defence minister said the area had been taken
Ukrainian troops last year established positions around the tiny east bank village on the war, crossing into the Moscow-controlled side of the river in what was touted as a major success.
The Dnpro river marks the frontline along the southern end of the front.
"We officially inform that this information is not true," the command of the Ukrainian army on the southern front said on social media.
"The defence forces of southern Ukraine continue to hold their positions (in Krynky)."
It claimed Russian forces made an assault on Krynky but suffered "significant losses" and retreated.
