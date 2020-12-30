Ukraine Denies Receiving Report on Downed Passenger Jet From Iran - Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in Iran had still not been made available to Kiev like Tehran has claimed

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the report on the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in Iran had still not been made available to Kiev like Tehran has claimed.

Last week, Kuleba accused Iran's authorities of delaying the handover of the report with findings of a technical investigation into the crash. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh responded by saying that the report had been sent to Ukraine back on December 21.

"Despite all our pressure and despite all our efforts to negotiate every possible way, as of the year-end, the Iranian side has not observed the promises it made. For example, we still have not received the technical report about the crash and were unable to progress the talks. A lot was done and we went far, but not enough to achieve the result that we expected," Kuleba told the TCH news portal.

The Ukrainian foreign minister warned Iran of litigation in the case if all other avenues to settle the issue get exhausted.

"This applies not only to Ukraine but also other affected countries.

I stress that Ukraine is not acting alone in the negotiations with Iran. We are the leader of a team of affected countries, and we act on their behalf. So this must be our common decision," Kuleba added.

The Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed almost immediately after takeoff from Iran on January 8. All 176 people aboard were killed, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces, who confused it for a hostile cruise missile. The crash took place amid an escalating confrontation between Iran and the United States following the assassination of prominent Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by US troops, to which Iran responded by hitting US military bases in Iraq.

Later in January, the Iranian civil aviation authority said in a report that the jet had been downed by two medium-range surface-to-air missiles from the north. As part of the legal proceedings, six people were detained in Iran in June and three of them were later let go.