UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Denies Reports Of Prisoner Swap With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Ukraine denies reports of prisoner swap with Russia

Ukraine on Friday denied reports that a prisoner swap with Russia was underway

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Ukraine on Friday denied reports that a prisoner swap with Russia was underway.

"The process for the mutual release of prisoners is continuing. Information about its completion is not true," the Ukrainian presidency said in a post on Facebook.

Speculation has spread in recent days that a prisoner swap was imminent and reports surfaced overnight that it had begun.

Some of the reports were based on a repost on Facebook by Ukraine's new prosecutor general suggesting the swap had started.

"This is not the first time we have seen information chaos caused by... unconfirmed information," the presidency said, warning against "misinformation" and urging people not to "play with society's emotions".

Russian new agencies reported on Thursday that Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker serving a 20-year jail term in Russia, had been moved to Moscow ahead of a possible prisoner swap.

That came a day after Ukraine released Russian state media journalist Kyrylo Vyshynsky pending his treason trial.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky -- whose election earlier this year has raised hopes of a reduction in tensions with Russia -- proposed an exchange of the two men a few weeks ago.

Some 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine's conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which broke out shortly after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

A prisoner exchange could be a key first step in easing tensions between Kiev and Moscow.

Related Topics

Election Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Jail Facebook Kiev Post Media

Recent Stories

Assam security tight for Indian 'citizens list' re ..

3 minutes ago

Britain has 'nothing credible' to replace Brexit b ..

7 minutes ago

Trump's personal assistant steps down over info br ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets boosted by fresh trade hopes after t ..

3 minutes ago

Belgian tourists find Pakistan safe and exciting p ..

3 minutes ago

Talks Begin on Amount of Ransom Payment for Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.