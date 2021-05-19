Ukraine denounces Russian 'suppression' of Crimean Tatars

Ukraine on Tuesday denounced what it described as Russia's ongoing repression of the Tatar minority on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Ukraine on Tuesday denounced what it described as Russia's ongoing repression of the Tatar minority on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments on the 77th anniversary of the deportation of the Muslim minority group under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

"We will not forgive that 70 years later you were forced to leave your home again due to the Russian annexation," Zelensky said in a statement.

"And those of you who remain (in Crimea) are being persecuted and imprisoned by the occupation authorities," he added.

The comments come shortly after tensions between Kiev and Moscow reached a fever pitch when the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine's border to run military drills.

The move exacerbated tensions between the ex-Soviet former allies stemming from Russia's takeover of Crimea and support for separatists that have controlled two regions of eastern Ukraine since 2014.