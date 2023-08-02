Ukraine Deployed Over 30 Drone Models in 15 Months - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukraine has equipped its military with more than 30 models of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the last 15 months, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"For 15 months the Ministry of Defense has adopted/comissioned over 30 models of UAVs of different types - intelligence, kamikaze and loitering," the statement by the ministry read.

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2023 the country's government allocated over $1 billion for UAV production.