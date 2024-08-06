Open Menu

Ukraine Deploys Air Defence As Russia Targets Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Ukraine deploys air defence as Russia targets Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Multiple Russian missiles and drones targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its surrounding area on Monday evening, with authorities deploying air defences in response, officials said.

The blasts began just after 11 pm local time (2000 GMT), and a trail of light from what appeared to be an air defence missile could later be seen streaking upwards over the skyline.

"The enemy carried out a missile attack in the direction of Kyiv and its outskirts," the head of the city's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said on Telegram.

"Air defence forces and equipment operated in the capital and on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary data, enemy missiles were hit," he said.

"As of now, no damage or casualties have been recorded in Kyiv," he added.

AFP reporters heard loud explosions in the east and central parts of the capital.

Air defences were later deployed to intercept drones in the wider Kyiv region, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Kyiv has reported several intense air attacks over the recent weeks, including a Russian missile attack that destroyed part of a children's hospital in July.

Last Wednesday, Russia fired 89 drones at Ukraine, more than 40 of which were shot down over the capital Kyiv and surrounding area in one of the largest aerial barrages in months.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia July From

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World