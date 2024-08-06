Ukraine Deploys Air Defence As Russia Targets Kyiv
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Multiple Russian missiles and drones targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and its surrounding area on Monday evening, with authorities deploying air defences in response, officials said.
The blasts began just after 11 pm local time (2000 GMT), and a trail of light from what appeared to be an air defence missile could later be seen streaking upwards over the skyline.
"The enemy carried out a missile attack in the direction of Kyiv and its outskirts," the head of the city's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said on Telegram.
"Air defence forces and equipment operated in the capital and on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary data, enemy missiles were hit," he said.
"As of now, no damage or casualties have been recorded in Kyiv," he added.
AFP reporters heard loud explosions in the east and central parts of the capital.
Air defences were later deployed to intercept drones in the wider Kyiv region, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Kyiv has reported several intense air attacks over the recent weeks, including a Russian missile attack that destroyed part of a children's hospital in July.
Last Wednesday, Russia fired 89 drones at Ukraine, more than 40 of which were shot down over the capital Kyiv and surrounding area in one of the largest aerial barrages in months.
