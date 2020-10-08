Ukraine Deports 2 US Neo-Nazis Seeking to Join Azov Battalion - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Ukraine expelled two US Neo-Nazis who tried to join the far-right extremist Azov Battalion, BuzzFeed news reported on Thursday.

Video footage released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed two members of the US-based Atomwaffen Division (AWD) being escorted to their aircraft, the report said.

Officials declined to release the men's Names, the report added.

The AWD, which began forming terror cells in the United States in 2016, has been linked to several murders, according to US advocacy groups.

The right-wing extremist Azov Battalion has been widely accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine's southeastern regions (Donbas), where local citizens have established the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.