Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Says Hopes Peace Formula To Be Considered In February

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 01:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The discussions of the peace formula on Ukraine are underway and it would be hopefully considered in February, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister, said on Thursday.

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been recently finalizing a 10-point "peace formula" initially mentioned at the G20 summit in Bali and will likely present it in late February, reports emerged recently. According to the media, Ukraine is seeking achievements on the battlefield in order to strengthen its bargaining position before talks.

"When it comes to the peace formula, every single country supports the peace formula. I don't see any doubt, any skepticism from the NATO countries... We are discussing the text of the resolution.

And we will do so with the group of our partners, we hope to consider it in February. The idea is to enshrine our views in it," she said.

She added that peace formula on Ukraine "is the basis," and vision for Ukraine.

"But it does not mean that we are going to sign this agreement at the cost of our interests. We are open to good offers of negotiations," she said, adding that Turkey is very important in this negotiations.

In December, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev wants to convene a peace summit in two months with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. The United Nations had nothing to say regarding the Ukraine-made proposal to convene a peace summit at the UN in New York, according to UN.

