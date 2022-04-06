UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Derailed Prisoner Exchange Scheduled For Wednesday - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Ukraine Derailed Prisoner Exchange Scheduled for Wednesday - Russian Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian side derailed the exchange of prisoners of war planned for Wednesday, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian interdepartmental humanitarian response in Ukraine, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Ukrainian side derailed the exchange of prisoners of war planned for Wednesday, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian interdepartmental humanitarian response in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side, in this purely humanitarian issue, is also showing inconsistency and frank indifference to the fate of specific people � citizens of their country. The Kiev authorities have been disrupting the exchange of prisoners of war for a long time, and on previously agreed terms. The exchange of prisoners of war planned for today has also been thwarted by the Ukrainian side," the general said.

He clarified that the list of 251 military personnel declared for the exchange was repeatedly specified during the day, the number of prisoners of war was repeatedly reduced.

"The list of only 38 military personnel agreed at the last stage, was also rejected without explanation by the Ukrainian side this morning," he said.

"At the same time, on the part of the Russian Federation, the preparation of Ukrainian prisoners of war within a large list of 251 Ukrainian servicemen was carried out in full, including their delivery to their original area for exchange. But they, citizens of Ukraine, today will not be able to be in their homes, in family circle, in the circle of relatives and friends, only through the fault of the representatives of the Kiev authorities, to whom they delegated this power," Mizintsev stressed.

Russia is concerned about the fate of its servicemen who were captured by Ukraine, there is a suspicion that "not everything is alright" with them, Mizintsev said.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Same Kiev Circle Family

Recent Stories

Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugee ..

Red Cross convoy reaches Zaporizhzhia with refugees from southeast Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanction ..

US indicts Russian oligarch Malofeyev for sanctions violations

2 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate t ..

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

2 minutes ago
 NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'months, e ..

NATO chief warns Ukraine war could last 'months, even years'

2 minutes ago
 One dead, four hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward e ..

One dead, four hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

2 minutes ago
 Kyiv tells residents of east Ukraine to evacuate ' ..

Kyiv tells residents of east Ukraine to evacuate 'now'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.