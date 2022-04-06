Ukraine Derailed Prisoner Exchange Scheduled for Wednesday - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Ukrainian side derailed the exchange of prisoners of war planned for Wednesday, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian interdepartmental humanitarian response in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian side, in this purely humanitarian issue, is also showing inconsistency and frank indifference to the fate of specific people � citizens of their country. The Kiev authorities have been disrupting the exchange of prisoners of war for a long time, and on previously agreed terms. The exchange of prisoners of war planned for today has also been thwarted by the Ukrainian side," the general said.

He clarified that the list of 251 military personnel declared for the exchange was repeatedly specified during the day, the number of prisoners of war was repeatedly reduced.

"The list of only 38 military personnel agreed at the last stage, was also rejected without explanation by the Ukrainian side this morning," he said.

"At the same time, on the part of the Russian Federation, the preparation of Ukrainian prisoners of war within a large list of 251 Ukrainian servicemen was carried out in full, including their delivery to their original area for exchange. But they, citizens of Ukraine, today will not be able to be in their homes, in family circle, in the circle of relatives and friends, only through the fault of the representatives of the Kiev authorities, to whom they delegated this power," Mizintsev stressed.

Russia is concerned about the fate of its servicemen who were captured by Ukraine, there is a suspicion that "not everything is alright" with them, Mizintsev said.