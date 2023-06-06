Ukraine Destroyed Kakhovka Station to Transfer Units to Offensive Area - Shoigu

The Ukrainian forces destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant to transfer some military units from the Kherson direction to their offensive area, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

Shoigu also said that last night "the Kiev regime committed another terrorist attack" when it destroyed the station's facilities, adding that this action led to "flooding of large areas."

"The purpose of these actions, according to available data, is as follows. After failing in offensive operations, in order to strengthen its potential, the enemy intends to transfer units and equipment from the Kherson direction to the area of their offensive operations, thus significantly weakening its positions in the Kherson direction," Shoigu said, adding that Kiev also targeted the station to prevent Russia's military offensive.

According to the minister, Ukraine has started to build up defensive positions on right bank of the Dnipro river, "which indicates their intention to go on the defensive here."