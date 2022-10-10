UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Destroys Nearly All Bridges, Plants Mines On Roads At Belarusian Border - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Ukraine Destroys Nearly All Bridges, Plants Mines on Roads at Belarusian Border - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukraine has blown up almost all cross-border bridges and planted mines on the frontier with Belarus, Belarusian State Border Committee chairman, Gen. Anatoly Lappo, said on Sunday.

"As of today, virtually all cross-border bridges have been blown up, both road and railroad, and the border roads are all mined. To the point of planting anti-tank mines in three rows on the roads," Lappo told the CTV broadcaster.

The official noted that Ukraine's territorial defense forces rather border guards patrol the line between the two countries.

"We are under pressure, they are aiming at our border guards, sometimes firing into the air, there is constant aerial reconnaissance," Lappo noted.

In early October, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukraine was continuing to stage provocations on the border with Belarus by deploying up to 15,000 military personnel. The top official stressed that the Belarusian troops do not take part in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and that Minsk is set to prevent possible attacks on the Belarusian territory from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

