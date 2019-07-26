Ukraine Detains Russian Tanker in Odessa Region

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) detained Russia's Nika Spirit tanker in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region on Thursday, claiming that the vessel was involved in blocking the passage of Ukrainian warships during the Kerch Strait incident in November 2018

Reports about the SBU and Ukrainian military prosecution officers detaining the vessel came in around 2 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT) on Thursday. The ship was searched, and documents, recordings of radio communications and logbooks were seized. The crew was questioned, but no force was applied to the sailors, as shown by the footage of the detention that appeared on YouTube.

The crew, which consisted of 10 Russian sailors, have already been released, but the tanker remains in Ukraine's custody as "material evidence."

Kiev has stated that international information system Equasis identified Nika Spirit as a vessel that used to be called NEYMA. Ukraine maintains that this was the same vessel that was involved in the incident where two Ukrainian gunboats and a tugboat were detained last year while illegally crossing the Russian maritime border en route to the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian ships and detained 24 crew members after they failed to respond to a demand to stop.

Sputnik has learned that the Altomar Shipping company, based in the Russian resort city of Gelendzhik, bought NEYMA last winter winter. According to a source in the industry, it was renamed Nika Spirit in March. The Russian-flagged tanker is registered in the southwestern city of Taganrog.

According to Sergey Fishov, the Russian coordinator of the International Transport Workers' Federation, the tanker left the port of Kavkaz and passed through Romania into Ukraine's border city of Izmail before being detained. Nika Spirit, which was carrying 2,000 tonnes of cargo, entered the port in Izmail on July 24.

Kiev released the Russian crew three and half hours after the detention was reported. According to Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova, the sailors left Ukraine for Moldova by bus and then boarded a plane bound for Moscow. The Strana.ua media portal reported, citing an SBU source, that the sailors had agreed to be questioned by investigators as witnesses.

Shortly after the news about Nika Spirit became known, Moskalkova had a phone conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmila Denisova, who promised to talk to the SBU in order to clarify what was happening with the crew.

"When it comes to Russians being taken hostage, this will be qualified as a gross violation of international law and there are going to be consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry said immediately after the incident occurred.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, commenting on the incident, told Sputnik that "this is very bad news.

"Someone in Kiev wants a harsh continuation of its own provocation that was staged on November 25 [in the Kerch Strait]. We will thoroughly investigate the incident," Karasin said.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to clarify his position on the situation.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the committee, called the detention "absolutely illegal" and noted that Kiev's actions were not conducive to Russian-Ukrainian dialogue.

The Crimean deputy to the Russian lower house, Andrei Kozenko, proposed raising the issue of possible sanctions against Ukrainian ports in the legislature.

"Russia has every reason to initiate international proceedings against Ukraine for international terrorism after the tanker's detention. In the meantime, in order to cool down the eagerness of the Ukrainian authorities to pursue their aggressive anti-Russian policy, there is a need to raise the issue of imposing sanctions on Ukrainian ports that cannot guarantee the safety of civilian vessels and have effectively become pirated shelters legitimized by the authorities," Kozenko said.

Russian officials believe that the incident has been a deliberate provocation organized by the Ukrainian security forces against Moscow. However, different views have been expressed with regard to whether the action was coordinated personally by Zelenskyy.

The head of the Moscow-based center for social and political studies Aspect, Georgy Fedorov, believed that these were "the actions of the SBU or some other forces that ... tried to solve their political problems with such pirate-like methods."

Denis Denisov, the head of the Ukrainian branch of the Institute of CIS Countries, agreed with Fedorov.

"I do not think that politicians in their right mind, including the new president and the people who surround him, could go for something like this," Denisov said.

Vladimir Zharikhin, the deputy director of the Moscow branch of the Institute of CIS Countries, on the contrary, noted that Zelenskyy had already changed the SBU's leadership, so should it be revealed that the SBU ordered the detention, then the responsibility would lie with the new president.

The deputy director of the Center for Ukrainian and Belarussian Studies at Lomonosov Moscow State University, Bogdan Bezpalko, found the possibility of Zelenskyy's personal involvement realistic.

"Zelenskyy could have been informed [about the tanker's detention] and could have approved it," Bezpalko told Sputnik.

Zelenskyy had every opportunity to order the detention since it is unlikely that any SBU officer would have made the decision on their own at the risk of jeopardizing their career under the nation's new leader, Bezpalko added.