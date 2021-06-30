The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday that a window of opportunity has opened up for the United States to join the negotiation process on Donbas and that Kiev will do everything to make this happen

"We are confident that today there is a real chance to engage the United States in the negotiation process. This can yield results. And Ukraine will do everything possible for this," Yermak told the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, when Kiev launched an offensive against the Donetsk and Luhansk regions forming Donbas together after they proclaimed independence. The peace process has been primarily negotiated at two international platforms the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and the Normandy quartet, which includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine has sought to engage the United States in the Donbas negotiations for years. In March, Ukrainian TCG envoy Leonid Kravchuk said that Kiev was in private consultations toward this end. US State Secretary Antony Blinken said last Friday that the United States was ready to support the TCG and Normandy formats but added that "everything depends on Moscow."

Russia might agree to resuming the Ukraine consultations with the United States at the level of presidential aides, but will not link them to the Normandy format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.