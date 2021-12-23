Ukraine Did Not Back Donbas Republics' Proposal to Ensure Truce - LPR Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Representatives of Kiev did not support the proposal of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) on measures to control the ceasefire in Donbas, LPR envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said.

The Contact Group on Donbas met Wednesday to discuss measures to ensure a truce. At the previous extraordinary meeting, a draft statement on the implementation of the ceasefire measures was also discussed. After the meeting, the DPR Foreign Ministry said Kiev at the meeting put forward "completely absurd proposals," in particular, to include representatives of France and Germany in the list of participants in the implementation of the truce measures.

At the same time, the DPR and LPR insist on direct interaction between the Donbas republics and Kiev in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime.

"Ukraine did not support the new proposal of the republics to de-escalate the conflict. As part of the work of the Contact Group on security issues, Ukraine's position has not changed," Deinego wrote in the LPR Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

All parties to the Contact Group agreed to return to full compliance with the ceasefire in Donbass, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Wednesday.