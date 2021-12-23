UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Did Not Back Donbas Republics' Proposal To Ensure Truce - LPR Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 06:30 AM

Ukraine Did Not Back Donbas Republics' Proposal to Ensure Truce - LPR Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Representatives of Kiev did not support the proposal of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR) on measures to control the ceasefire in Donbas, LPR envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group, LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said.

The Contact Group on Donbas met Wednesday to discuss measures to ensure a truce. At the previous extraordinary meeting, a draft statement on the implementation of the ceasefire measures was also discussed. After the meeting, the DPR Foreign Ministry said Kiev at the meeting put forward "completely absurd proposals," in particular, to include representatives of France and Germany in the list of participants in the implementation of the truce measures.

At the same time, the DPR and LPR insist on direct interaction between the Donbas republics and Kiev in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime.

"Ukraine did not support the new proposal of the republics to de-escalate the conflict. As part of the work of the Contact Group on security issues, Ukraine's position has not changed," Deinego wrote in the LPR Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

All parties to the Contact Group agreed to return to full compliance with the ceasefire in Donbass, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said Wednesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine France Germany Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev

Recent Stories

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

6 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

6 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

7 hours ago
 SCC Committee visits more Social Services departme ..

SCC Committee visits more Social Services departments

7 hours ago
 Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

Spain to require face masks outdoors again: govt

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.