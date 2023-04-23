UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided By Slovakia, Poland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided by Slovakia, Poland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A large part of the MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia recently handed over to Ukraine are not in flyable condition and can be of use only if disassembled for spare parts, The Economist reported on Sunday.

The report noted that Poland and Slovakia had transferred about eight MiG-29s in recent weeks.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Poland United States Slovakia February April Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

34 minutes ago
 G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen ..

G-7 to aid farm productivity growth to strengthen food security

35 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

3 hours ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.