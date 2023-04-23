Ukraine Disassembling Many Fighter Jets Provided by Slovakia, Poland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) A large part of the MiG-29 fighter jets that Poland and Slovakia recently handed over to Ukraine are not in flyable condition and can be of use only if disassembled for spare parts, The Economist reported on Sunday.

The report noted that Poland and Slovakia had transferred about eight MiG-29s in recent weeks.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022. The aid evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. Ukraine has now asked for fighter jets, a request that has so far been met with reluctance in the United States and most EU countries.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Ukraine would like to get F-16 fighters as the supply of other Western aircraft could take more time.