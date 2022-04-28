UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Discusses Issue Of Military Equipment Repair With Bulgaria - Zelenskyy Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov discussed cooperation on the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at Bulgarian production facilities, the presidential office said on Thursday

"It is very important for Ukraine. I am sure that such cooperation will be beneficial for both Bulgarian companies and Bulgarian economy. And for us, quality and time are very important, because we fight every day," the office cited Zelenskyy as saying.

The delegation of the Bulgarian coalition cabinet headed by Petkov arrived in Kiev on Thursday.

It also plans to visit the conflict-hit towns in the Kiev suburbs - Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpen.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

