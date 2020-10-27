UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Disenfranchised Nearly 500,000 Donbas Voters In Local Elections - Observers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Ukraine Disenfranchised Nearly 500,000 Donbas Voters in Local Elections - Observers

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Almost 500,000 Ukrainian voters in Donbas were disenfranchised in the country's latest local elections, the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) said on Tuesday.

"Universal suffrage and the right to vote are generally provided for in Ukraine. However, nearly half a million Ukrainian voters were disenfranchised in these elections, due to the decision of the Verkhovna Rada [national parliament] not to conduct elections in 18 communities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, on account of security concerns caused by the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukrainian territories and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Pierre Peytier, deputy head of the ENEMO mission, said, quoted in a press release.

He at the same time welcomed simplified measures for voter registration of internally displaced persons and voters without registration.

"However, few requests were filed and few voters took advantage of this possibility to register in the election, while some cases of abuse of this procedure were noted," Peytier added.

The deputy head of the mission also asserted that a survey that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coupled with the local elections had given an unfair advantage to the ruling party and affected the level playing field. During the poll, Ukrainians were asked about their views on life imprisonment for corruption, a possible free economic zone in Donbas, reduction of parliament members, legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, and the country's right to use the security guarantees under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

The local elections were held on Sunday across Ukraine, except for the eastern breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as Donbas. The Ukrainian parliament says elections may only be held there after local "armed groups" withdraw and give up control of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Earlier, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said that the Verkhovna Rada's decision on elections contradicted the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Minsk Budapest Same Luhansk Donetsk Pierre May Border Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

31 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

33 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

40 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.