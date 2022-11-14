Ukraine Dismantles Monument to Soviet Writer Maksim Gorky - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) A monument to the Russian and Soviet writer, Maksim Gorky, was dismantled in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, local media reported on Monday.

"The monument to Russian writer Maxim Gorky was dismantled on November 13 in Odesa on the territory of the Gorky sanatorium. Such a decision was made by the management of the facility," local broadcaster Suspilne Odesa said on Telegram.

According to the media, the decision to dismantle the monument was made under the Ukrainian law on decommunization.

The dismantling of monuments associated with Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a controversial law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities began to attack not only Soviet history, but also everything related to Russia.

On November 5, the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, said that he supported the initiative to remove the historic monument to the founders of the city, commonly known as the monument to Russian Empress Catherine II, despite previously stating that he was concerned over mounting hate toward all things related to Russia. In October, the city council announced the results of an online vote to determine the future of the monument, claiming that a majority of residents wanted the monument removed.

On November 9, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the relevant2 agencies to give a legal assessment regarding the facts of demolition and desecration of monuments in Ukraine.