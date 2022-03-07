Ukraine displacement and needs are 'massive': Red Cross

The Red Cross decried on Monday the spiralling humanitarian emergency in Ukraine, warning of "massive" displacement and needs inside the war-ravaged country and in neighbouring nations

"The conflict in Ukraine is shaping up to be one of the biggest humanitarian emergencies in Europe for years to come," Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva.

"The displacement and needs are massive and will likely grow, both inside and outside of Ukraine." In the 12 days of fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, hundreds of civilians have been killed and thousands wounded.

An unending stream of people -- mostly women and children -- has poured into neighbouring countries in what the UN calls Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

The UN refugee agency on Monday said more than 1.7 million refugees had flooded out of Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, with 60 percent of them in Poland.

Speaking via Zoom, Rocca pointed out that millions of people still in Ukraine are currently "in desperate need of safe drinking water and food".

"With roads impassable, and electricity and water supplies cut off, people desperately need emergency medical care, medicine, clean water and shelter," he said.

"Without urgent action to protect these services, large scale humanitarian impacts are expected." In such a dire situation, it is particularly important that aid workers are protected and given access to continue their work, Rocca said.

"Space for neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian action must be protected so that aid actors like the Red Cross can maintain access to civilians," he said.

He hailed the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which had added some 3,000 new volunteers to its ranks since the start of the invasion, doubling its numbers.

"Under mortal danger themselves, they are still working tirelessly to help the people and communities affected," he said.

The volunteers, he said, were working in bomb shelters and metro stations to train people in first aid, and had emptied their entire stock of 30,000 parcels of food and hygiene items to hand out to people on the move.

Red Cross volunteers in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries were also providing life-saving assistance like first aid, shelter and medical supplies, while tending to "hundreds of thousands of traumatised people" crossing the borders.