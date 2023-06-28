Open Menu

Ukraine Disrespects Faith By Moving Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Relics To W. Europe - ROCOR

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Ukraine Disrespects Faith by Moving Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Relics to W. Europe - ROCOR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian officials who seek to transfer the Christian Orthodox relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to museums in Western Europe do not respect the faith of the people or the values of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, ROCOR Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Taking the relics out would mean that neither the faith of the people nor the values of the Orthodox church are respected by those who make such decisions," Gan said.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier this week that the Ukrainian authorities and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on removing the relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to transfer them to Western European countries.

The SVR said the agreement stipulates the Lavra's valuables would be moved to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of allegedly rescuing them from Russian missile strikes.

However, UNESCO did not confirm the alleged agreement to Russian media and directed any inquiries to the Ukrainian authorities.

Gan said it is not understandable why it is necessary to deprive the Christian Orthodox believers of consolation of the veneration to the relics.

"The shrines of the Lavra belong to the people and to the church. They should stay with the believers," Gan added.

Tensions between the Kiev regime and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

The regime ordered the UOC monks to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, claiming they had allegedly violated the terms of the lease. The Lavra's jurisdiction was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve - a Ukrainian cultural organization - and the UOC itself.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said then the monks could stay in the Lavra if they join the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), but the monks slammed the eviction order as illegal because it was not supported by a court decision.

In April, Tkachenko said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture had formed a commission to look into the use of state property pertaining to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe France Germany Kiev Italy February April Church Christian Media From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

4 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

5 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

5 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

5 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

5 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

5 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

5 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

5 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World