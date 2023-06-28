Ukraine Disrespects Faith by Moving Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Relics to W. Europe - ROCOR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Ukrainian officials who seek to transfer the Christian Orthodox relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to museums in Western Europe do not respect the faith of the people or the values of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, ROCOR Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Taking the relics out would mean that neither the faith of the people nor the values of the Orthodox church are respected by those who make such decisions," Gan said.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier this week that the Ukrainian authorities and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on removing the relics from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to transfer them to Western European countries.

The SVR said the agreement stipulates the Lavra's valuables would be moved to museums in Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of allegedly rescuing them from Russian missile strikes.

However, UNESCO did not confirm the alleged agreement to Russian media and directed any inquiries to the Ukrainian authorities.

Gan said it is not understandable why it is necessary to deprive the Christian Orthodox believers of consolation of the veneration to the relics.

"The shrines of the Lavra belong to the people and to the church. They should stay with the believers," Gan added.

Tensions between the Kiev regime and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

The regime ordered the UOC monks to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, claiming they had allegedly violated the terms of the lease. The Lavra's jurisdiction was divided between the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve - a Ukrainian cultural organization - and the UOC itself.

Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said then the monks could stay in the Lavra if they join the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), but the monks slammed the eviction order as illegal because it was not supported by a court decision.

In April, Tkachenko said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture had formed a commission to look into the use of state property pertaining to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.