Ukraine Does Not Want War With Russia - Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Ukraine Does Not Want War With Russia - Kuleba

Ukraine does not want to have a war with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Ukraine does not want to have a war with Russia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assured on Tuesday.

"I would like to reassure you that Ukraine does not want war. We do not plan any offensive or escalation. Ukraine is devoted to diplomatic and political means of settling the conflict," Kuleba said at a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General� Jens Stoltenberg.

More Stories From World

