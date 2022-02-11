UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Doing Everything To Not Fulfill Minsk Agreements - Dmitry Peskov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:54 PM

Ukraine is doing everything to not fulfill the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ukraine is doing everything to not fulfill the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The goal is to ensure the implementation of the Minsk package of measures. It is absolutely clearly written in a certain sequence, where the obligations of the parties are fixed.

The task is this. So far, the negotiators have not been able to come close to fulfilling this task. Unfortunately, the Ukrainian side is doing everything in different interpretations in order not to fulfill their obligations," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin "regrets" the fact that the recent meeting of Normandy Four political advisers was unsuccessful.

