Ukraine, Donbas Agreed on 13 Locations for Mine Clearance - DPR Representative

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The security subgroup at talks on peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas agreed on 13 locations for mine clearing activities in Donbas, a representative of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime told reporters.

"The participants in the negotiation process updated and agreed 13 locations out of the proposed 20 for conducting mine clearance activities, the remaining 7 will be considered at the next meeting," the representative said.

He said the parties had also made certain progress in agreeing on the supplement to the framework decision on the separation of forces and assets, which should resolve issues that were not considered in the main document dated September 21, 2016.

"Against the background of continued shelling of the territories of the [self-proclaimed Donbas] republics and the lack of political will in the Ukrainian leadership to complete ceasefire, the constructive behavior of the Kiev delegates on some issues on the agenda only emphasizes the formal and selective approach of the Ukrainian side," DPR representative in the security subgroup Alexey Nikonorov said as quoted by the DPR's mission in the JCCC.