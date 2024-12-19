Open Menu

Ukraine Drone Attack Causes Fire At Russian Oil Refinery: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Ukraine drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on a neighbouring Russian region had been "neutralised", the area's governor said Thursday, but they caused a brief fire at a local oil refinery.

Russia's southern Rostov region was "subjected to a massive attack by the enemy", local governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram at around 6 am local time (0300 GMT).

"More than three dozen UAVs and three missiles" were deployed, he said, adding that the Russian air defence services were activated across several cities in the region.

While "most of the air targets were neutralised", a fire broke out at an oil refinery, he said

"Firefighters are currently fighting the fire," Slyusar said, adding later around 6:45 am that the fire "has been extinguished".

He also said one person was wounded in a village near Rostov "due to the fall of drone fragments".

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Thursday that Kyiv's attempts "to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs... were thwarted".

It added that Russia's air defence systems destroyed more than 80 drones across the country, including Rostov region.

