UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ends Search At Missile-hit Tower Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Ukraine ends search at missile-hit tower block

Rescuers called off the search Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals taking place in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city

Dnipro, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescuers called off the search Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike in the city of Dnipro with 20 people still missing and funerals taking place in the grief-stricken Ukrainian city.

The toll has climbed to 45 killed, making Saturday's strike one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, but the Kremlin denies responsibility.

In Dnipro, residents gathered around the coffin of Ukrainian boxing coach Mykhaylo Korenovsky.

"He gave many a start in life," said Taras Ivanov, whose son trained with coach Korenovsky.

"This loss has affected our family... everything inside me is shaking," the father told AFP near the funeral.

Ukraine's presidency said earlier that one of the bodies recovered from the rubble Tuesday was that of a child. Officials have said six children total were among the dead.

Municipal workers clearing out the partially collapsed Soviet-designed housing block removed more than 9,000 tonnes of construction debris and 41 damaged cars since the rescue work began on Saturday.

At 1:00 pm (1100 GMT), emergency services said the search and rescue operations at the site of the rocket attack were completed.

"Twenty people are still missing," the emergency services said.

In Moscow a few residents laid flowers in the snow in memory of those killed in the weekend strike, at the monument to the famous Ukrainian poetess Lesya Ukrainka.

- UK backing - The attack also triggered the resignation of a Ukrainian official who had sparked an outcry by suggesting air defence could have been responsible by intercepting a Russian missile, which then fell on the building.

"I want to show an example of civilised behaviour: a fundamental mistake, then resign," presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on social media, posting a picture of his handwritten letter.

The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it does not have the capacity to shoot down.

Kyiv has called for more weapons to defend itself and at the weekend received pledges of British tanks, but Russian President Vladimir Putin warned more armaments would only intensify fighting and the Kremlin vowed to burn the gear.

On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said "the message we're sending to Putin -- and, frankly, anyone else that cares to be watching -- is that we made a commitment to support Ukrainians until they are victorious" by promising new weapons.

- Fighting in Donetsk - Although the toll from the Dnipro attack is the highest of any recent single strike, Ukraine said Tuesday that fighting was continuing across the frontline.

AFP journalists in the eastern town of Bakhmut witnessed heavy shelling.

Outside the city, servicemen dug new trenches while tanks and armored vehicles rolled passed.

"It's like Verdun out there," said military ambulance driver Ivan, referring to the notorious World War I battle.

Uncertainty still surround the fate of Donetsk' war-scarred town of Soledar that Russia claims to have captured.

Capturing Soledar could improve the position of Russian forces as they push toward what has been their main target since October, the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.

Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town, with Moscow desperate to sell any win back home after repeated humiliations and Ukraine determined to hold -- and win back -- ground.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said again Tuesday that fighting was ongoing.

"The Ukrainian military is in Soledar and is repulsing the Russian army," the spokesman for forces in east Ukraine, Sergiy Cherevaty, said.

The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said two people had been killed in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson by Russian shelling.

He also said two civilians were killed in the Donetsk region, which has been the epicentre of fighting in recent months.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Snow Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Driver Vehicles Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk United Kingdom SITE October World War Family From Coach Boxing Housing

Recent Stories

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ass ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves assignment of 34% working interes ..

8 minutes ago
 Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

Boris Pistorius to be new German defence minister

6 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochi ..

Army Chief visits Khuzdar, Basima areas of Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets WEF founder; discusses int'l coope ..

6 minutes ago
 Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targe ..

Killings of journalists up 50% in 2022, half targeted off duty: UNESCO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.