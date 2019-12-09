UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Energy Minister, Naftogaz Official Go To Paris With Zelenskyy- Presidential Office

Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel and Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko are included in the delegation that has left for Paris with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deputy head of the country's presidential office, Kirill Timoshenko, said on Monday

"Orzhel and Vitrenko are members of the delegation, and they will take part in the negotiations if it is necessary," Timoshenko said, commenting on the possibility to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian gas transit dispute in Paris, as aired by the Nash broadcaster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Zelenskyy later in the day in Paris, after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas crisis settlement. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. He did not specify whether Putin and Zelenskyy planned to discuss gas.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with preparations for the talks told Sputnik that Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller would take part in the meeting.

