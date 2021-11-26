Ukraine 'entirely prepared' for escalation with Russia: president Zelensky

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Ukraine was ready to deal with an escalation in its conflict with Moscow, amid growing concern over Russian military activity on the border.

"There is a threat today that there will be war tomorrow," Zelensky told a press conference. "We are entirely prepared for an escalation."