Ukraine 'entirely Prepared' For Escalation With Russia: President Zelensky

Ukraine 'entirely prepared' for escalation with Russia: president Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Ukraine was ready to deal with an escalation in its conflict with Moscow, amid growing concern over Russian military activity on the border

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday Ukraine was ready to deal with an escalation in its conflict with Moscow, amid growing concern over Russian military activity on the border.

"There is a threat today that there will be war tomorrow," Zelensky told a press conference. "We are entirely prepared for an escalation."

