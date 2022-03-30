UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Envoy To UN Says Istanbul Talks Show Russia May Be Ready To Move Forward To Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Ukraine Envoy to UN Says Istanbul Talks Show Russia May Be Ready to Move Forward to Peace

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul  are showing that Moscow may be ready to move forward in the peace negotiations, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said.

"Today's negotiations in Istanbul have demonstrated that Russia may be ready to make steps forward," Kyslytsya  told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday.

The ambassador acknowledged, however, that is still a long way to a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive de-escalation, when the parties will continue negotiations o prepare and agree on provisions on a treaty.

Kyslytsya emphasized the importance of a mechanism of ceasefire implementation, troops withdrawal and the opening and safe functioning of humanitarian corridors.

Earlier in the day, Russia and Ukraine concluded another round of peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, and Moscow announced that it will scale down its military activities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

