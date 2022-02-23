Ukraine Escalation May Cause Largest Refugee Crisis, With 5Mln People Displaced - US Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian crisis may lead to the worst refugee crisis in the world today, with some 5 million people possibly displaced, the US ambassador to the United Nations told the UNGA on Wednesday.

"If Russia continues down this path, it could, according to our estimates, create a new refugee crisis, one of the largest facing the world today, with as many as 5 million more people displaced by Russia's war of choice and putting pressure on Ukraine's neighbors," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. "And because Ukraine is one of the world's largest wheat suppliers, especially for the developing world, Russia's actions could cause a spike in food prices and lead to even more desperate hunger in places like Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon. The tidal wave of suffering this war will cause is unthinkable."