Ukraine, EU Agree On Mutual Recognition Of Vaccination Passports - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ukraine, EU Agree on Mutual Recognition of Vaccination Passports - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Ukraine and the European Union agreed on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports, Denys Shmyhal, the country's prime minister, announced on Sunday.

In early May, the Ukrainian health ministry said that COVID-19 certificates can be introduced in the country from July 1. They will include information on vaccinations, PCR tests or COVID-19 immunity after recovering from illness.

"Ukraine and the European Union have reached a political agreement on mutual recognition of the so-called 'vaccination passports.

' The EU has recently announced that it will introduce digital certificates that will contain data on vaccinations, COVID-19 tests and acquired immunity by the end of June. As soon as the initiative entered the development stage, I instructed the ministers to prepare a similar certificate for Ukraine together with the European Commission," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

Kiev previously reached such agreements with Hungary and Moldova.

World

