Ukraine, EU Commission to Hold Inaugural IGC Talks on Thursday - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Ukraine will hold its first ever intergovernmental consultations (IGC) with the European Commission on February 2 ahead of the Ukraine-EU summit on February 3, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

"This week, two extremely important events will take place in the sphere of Ukraine's European integration. Firstly, on February 2, the first-ever intergovernmental consultations between the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission will take place. Secondly, the EU-Ukraine Summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3," Shmyhal said in a statement at a government session.

Kiev expects from the summit "an interim positive assessment" of its European integration efforts, according to the prime minister.

"We also hope for progress in Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and in joining the single roaming area. The issue of 'industrial visa-free regime' remains on our agenda," Shmyhal added.

On Monday, media reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as other EU commissioners plan to visit Kiev in early February for high-level consultations.