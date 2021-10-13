UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, EU Sign Open-skies Agreement

Ukraine and the European Union on Tuesday signed an open-skies agreement that will establish a joint aviation space, the Ukrainian presidential press service said

The agreement, inked at the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit in Kiev, will open up the air markets of Ukraine and the EU and bolster air safety, air traffic, and environmental protection, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The open-skies agreement must be ratified by Ukraine and each EU member state to take effect.

