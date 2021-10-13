Ukraine, EU Sign Open-skies Agreement
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:20 PM
KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Ukraine and the European Union on Tuesday signed an open-skies agreement that will establish a joint aviation space, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.
The agreement, inked at the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit in Kiev, will open up the air markets of Ukraine and the EU and bolster air safety, air traffic, and environmental protection, the presidential press service said in a statement.
The open-skies agreement must be ratified by Ukraine and each EU member state to take effect.