Ukraine, EU to Discuss Modernization of Association Agreement in December- Deputy Minister

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Taras Kachka said on Thursday that consultations on updating Kiev's Association Agreement with the European Union would take place in December in Brussels

According to Kachka, who is also Ukraine's trade representative, Kiev and the European Union will hold a large-scale review of bilateral trade conditions from December 19-20 in Brussels.

"We will hold a meeting of the trade committee. We have already agreed that within its framework we will analyze the current situation with our trade conditions.

Based on its results, we must finally formulate our strategy for the renewal and modernization of the agreement," Kachka said, as quoted by the European Pravda newspaper.

Kiev is aspiring to enhance ties with the European Union and NATO. In 2014, Ukraine dropped its non-aligned status, opening the door for potential NATO membership, and also signed the Association Agreement with the European Union. The agreement envisaged the establishment of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between Kiev and the bloc.