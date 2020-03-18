UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Evacuates 33,000 Compatriots From Other Countries For Two Days - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:43 AM

Ukraine Evacuates 33,000 Compatriots From Other Countries for Two Days - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian authorities have evacuated 33,000 compatriots from other countries over two days after the borders were closed due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities have evacuated 33,000 compatriots from other countries over two days after the borders were closed due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

On March 14, the Ukrainian government temporarily restricted the entry of citizens of other states into the country and suspended air services amid the coronavirus situation in the world. Since Monday, the entire border has been closed for foreigners for two weeks. Since Tuesday, Ukraine has limited passenger air services.

"Yesterday, 125 flights returned 23,000 Ukrainians home. Today 50 flights returned 10,000 Ukrainians.

An additional 40 flights are planned for tomorrow," Zelenskyy said in a video address posted on the presidential office's Facebook page.

"Aircraft from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Egypt, Israel, Spain, Qatar, Moldova, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Turkey have already returned," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 179,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,400 people have died. The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.

Related Topics

World Thailand Israel Ukraine Europe Turkey China Egypt Facebook Died Qatar Wuhan Armenia Azerbaijan Spain Italy Georgia Moldova United Arab Emirates March December Border 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Ramps Up Innovation and Tops Europe Patent ..

7 minutes ago

Massive stimulus pledges give traders some respite ..

5 minutes ago

The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cybe ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: Global co-operation is key to beating c ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.