UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ex-leader Poroshenko Named In 'treason' Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Ukraine ex-leader Poroshenko named in 'treason' probe

Ukrainian officials on Monday named former president Petro Poroshenko as a suspect in a treason investigation, accusing him of having helped pro-Russian separatists sell coal to Kiev

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Ukrainian officials on Monday named former president Petro Poroshenko as a suspect in a treason investigation, accusing him of having helped pro-Russian separatists sell coal to Kiev.

The authorities said they were investigating dozens of alleged crimes in which they suspect the 56-year-old politician might be involved.

The state investigation bureau said it suspected Poroshenko of "committing treason" and supporting the activity of "terrorist organisations", referring to the separatists.

During his 2014-2015 presidency, Poroshenko helped the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to sell some 1.5 billion hryvnia ($54 million) worth of coal to Kiev, the bureau said in a statement.

Poroshenko would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Earlier this year, a Ukrainian pro-Kremlin lawmaker and a former energy minister were also named suspects in this case.

In April 2019, Poroshenko was trounced in a presidential election by Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience.

Zelensky has pledged to root out corruption and investigate officials from the previous administration.

Although Poroshenko pivoted the ex-Soviet country closer to the West during his term as president, his critics accuse him of having failed to tackle corruption and poverty.

Now a senior lawmaker in a parliament dominated by Zelensky's ruling party, he gave no immediate comment to the news.

His close ally, former parliament speaker Oleksandr Turchynov, denied any wrongdoing by Poroshenko. It was, he said, "another case fabricated on the direct order of the incumbent president".

Poroshenko was currently abroad, but did not intend "to run away" from Ukrainian law enforcement, he added.

Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014.

The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of sending troops and arms across the border, something the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Corruption Moscow Parliament Donetsk Kiev April Border 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

PTI to win LB elections in Punjab: CM

2 minutes ago
 US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due ..

US Advises Citizens to Avoid Travel to Ukraine Due to 'Increased Threats From Ru ..

2 minutes ago
 Tigray Leader Asks UN to Impose No-Fly Zone on Pro ..

Tigray Leader Asks UN to Impose No-Fly Zone on Province, Arms Embargo on Ethiopi ..

2 minutes ago
 Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say ..

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos, say reports

2 minutes ago
 Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

Timeline: Ethiopia's brutal war

6 minutes ago
 England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.