UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ex-leader Skips Questioning In Treason Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Ukraine ex-leader skips questioning in treason case

Ukraine's former leader Petro Poroshenko on Thursday failed to appear before officials probing treason charges against him for allegedly helping pro-Russia separatists sell coal to Kiev

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Ukraine's former leader Petro Poroshenko on Thursday failed to appear before officials probing treason charges against him for allegedly helping pro-Russia separatists sell coal to Kiev.

The 56-year-old ex-president was named this week as a suspect in a treason investigation and stands accused of helping the rebels who control two of the ex-Soviet country's eastern regions sell coal to the Ukrainian capital.

The state investigation bureau said it suspected Poroshenko of aiding the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in selling some 1.5 billion hryvnia ($55 million, 49 million Euros) worth of coal to Kiev between 2014 and 2015.

Poroshenko, who is currently in neighbouring Poland and has vowed to return to Ukraine in January, "did not come" for questioning "because he was not obliged" to do so, his lawyer Ilya Novikov told AFP.

Novikov said that the state investigation bureau's request "was not established in accordance with the law and is not binding".

The authorities said they were investigating dozens of alleged crimes in which they suspect Poroshenko might be involved.

He would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted in the treason case.

Poroshenko denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges "cross a red line".

His close ally, former parliament speaker Oleksandr Turchynov, said the probe was "another case fabricated on the direct order of the incumbent president".

Western embassies said Tuesday they were following proceedings and urged an independent trial.

In April 2019, Poroshenko was trounced in a presidential election by Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience.

Zelensky has pledged to root out corruption and investigate officials from the previous administration.

Although Poroshenko pivoted the ex-Soviet country closer to the West during his term as president, his critics accuse him of having failed to tackle corruption and poverty.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Parliament Donetsk Kiev Poland January April 2015 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

2 hours ago
 Blast in Cinema in Burundi Leaves 16 People Injure ..

Blast in Cinema in Burundi Leaves 16 People Injured - Reports

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.