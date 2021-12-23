Ukraine ex-leader skips questioning in treason case

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine's former leader Petro Poroshenko on Thursday failed to appear before officials probing treason charges against him for allegedly helping pro-Russia separatists sell coal to Kiev

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Ukraine's former leader Petro Poroshenko on Thursday failed to appear before officials probing treason charges against him for allegedly helping pro-Russia separatists sell coal to Kiev.

The 56-year-old ex-president was named this week as a suspect in a treason investigation and stands accused of helping the rebels who control two of the ex-Soviet country's eastern regions sell coal to the Ukrainian capital.

The state investigation bureau said it suspected Poroshenko of aiding the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in selling some 1.5 billion hryvnia ($55 million, 49 million Euros) worth of coal to Kiev between 2014 and 2015.

Poroshenko, who is currently in neighbouring Poland and has vowed to return to Ukraine in January, "did not come" for questioning "because he was not obliged" to do so, his lawyer Ilya Novikov told AFP.

Novikov said that the state investigation bureau's request "was not established in accordance with the law and is not binding".

The authorities said they were investigating dozens of alleged crimes in which they suspect Poroshenko might be involved.

He would face up to 15 years in prison if convicted in the treason case.

Poroshenko denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges "cross a red line".

His close ally, former parliament speaker Oleksandr Turchynov, said the probe was "another case fabricated on the direct order of the incumbent president".

Western embassies said Tuesday they were following proceedings and urged an independent trial.

In April 2019, Poroshenko was trounced in a presidential election by Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian with no previous political experience.

Zelensky has pledged to root out corruption and investigate officials from the previous administration.

Although Poroshenko pivoted the ex-Soviet country closer to the West during his term as president, his critics accuse him of having failed to tackle corruption and poverty.