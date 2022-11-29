Ukraine Expected to Be 'Front And Center' of Biden-Macron Talks This Week - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected during a meeting this week to focus their talks on Ukraine, a senior US administration official said during a background call.

"This visit is an opportunity for the two presidents to coordinate on the most urgent global issues," the US official said on Monday. "I would expect discussions about Ukraine will be front and center."

Both leaders will also discuss matters concerning China, Iran, and energy and economic cooperation, the US official said.