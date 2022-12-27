Ukraine Expecting Critical US Equipment to Repair National Power Grid - General Staff

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday said that the government had worked out the issue of finding affordable critical equipment in the United States that could be sent to repair the national power grid.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Tuesday said that the government had worked out the issue of finding affordable critical equipment in the United States that could be sent to repair the national power grid.

Ukraine's partners, including the US, are "doing everything possible to reduce damage" to the country's infrastructure.

"The administration worked in partnership with national laboratories, industry, utilities and the Ukrainian government to find available US equipment that could be brought to Ukraine for emergency support," the general staff said.

Over $53 million in support for Ukraine's power grid has been earmarked for critical emergency repair equipment that can be used to restore the backbone of power transmission systems critical to keeping the light and heat on in consumers' homes during the winter.

"We will continue to look for equipment that can be supplied from the US, in addition to ongoing efforts to find and acquire equipment abroad that is compatible with the Ukrainian system," the general staff added.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services. The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. The authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.