Ukraine Expecting First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Senior Health Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Ukraine expects deliveries of the first batches of vaccines against the coronavirus next week, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko said.

"The vaccines will arrive soon. We are starting the immunological prophylaxis campaign. It was said that we are expecting the Pfizer vaccine, maybe the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased for public funds will be the first one.

At the moment, we are expecting the delivery of two vaccines next week," Lyashko told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.

He added that no vaccine against the coronavirus had legally entered Ukraine yet.

According to previous statements of the Health Ministry, Ukraine is going to get 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the COVAX mechanism in late February, as well as from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year.