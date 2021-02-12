UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Expecting First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Senior Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:40 AM

Ukraine Expecting First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Next Week - Senior Health Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Ukraine expects deliveries of the first batches of vaccines against the coronavirus next week, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko said.

"The vaccines will arrive soon. We are starting the immunological prophylaxis campaign. It was said that we are expecting the Pfizer vaccine, maybe the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased for public funds will be the first one.

At the moment, we are expecting the delivery of two vaccines next week," Lyashko told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.

He added that no vaccine against the coronavirus had legally entered Ukraine yet.

According to previous statements of the Health Ministry, Ukraine is going to get 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the COVAX mechanism in late February, as well as from 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the first quarter of the year.

Related Topics

Ukraine Doctor February From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

2 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

3 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

4 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.