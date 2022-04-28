UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects $100Mln In Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Ukraine Expects $100Mln in Loans From Japan - Finance Ministry

The Ukrainian finance ministry said on Thursday that Japan had promised it $100 million in low-interest loans to help cover emergency expenses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Ukrainian finance ministry said on Thursday that Japan had promised it $100 million in low-interest loans to help cover emergency expenses.

"The Japanese government will extend $100 million in preferential loans," the ministry said in a statement.

The money will pay for healthcare, social, humanitarian and other priority projects. Japan will also give Ukraine $42.3 million in grants to buy medical equipment, the ministry said.

