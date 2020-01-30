UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Expects 3 US Island-Class Patrol Boats To Join Navy In 2021 - Press Release

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine Expects 3 US Island-Class Patrol Boats to Join Navy in 2021 - Press Release

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Ukrainian navy is negotiating the handover of three Island-class patrol boats with the US coast guard, a Ukrainian officer in charge of the naval command's shipbuilding unit said Wednesday.

The United States sent the eastern European nation two Island-class boats in 2018.

They entered the navy in November of last year.

"We are currently discussing the delivery of three more boats during this and next years," Vasyl Radchuk was quoted as saying in the navy's press release.

The talks began on Tuesday. Radchuk added that it could take two boats until May 2021 to be formally introduced in the navy, with the third vessel following shortly behind.

Related Topics

United States May November 2018

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

26 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

56 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

56 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.